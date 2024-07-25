Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0729 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Price Performance

OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. Northland Power has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $20.59.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.