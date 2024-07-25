NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,234,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 51,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of NOV worth $765,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 1,306.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $18.25 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.61.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOV. Bank of America decreased their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

