NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Gap Down to $283.81

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $283.81, but opened at $260.79. NXP Semiconductors shares last traded at $263.91, with a volume of 1,089,760 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.46.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

