Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 59,738 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chady M. Alahmar sold 17,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $272,923.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,015.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $750.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

