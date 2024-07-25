Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 1,425 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.80.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $312.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.25 and a 200-day moving average of $296.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

