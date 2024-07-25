Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 347 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3,262.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $99.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.87 and a twelve month high of $183.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.