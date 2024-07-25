Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 8,753 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $33.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

