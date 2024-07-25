Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 46,089 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 201,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after buying an additional 48,587 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after buying an additional 478,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,080 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.87.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.27. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

