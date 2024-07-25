Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 850 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEMFree Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYEM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,340,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

