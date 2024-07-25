Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 850 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYEM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,340,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

