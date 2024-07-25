Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 9,535 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.20% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 213,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,589,000.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $42.02.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

