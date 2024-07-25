Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.08. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RPD

Rapid7 Profile

(Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.