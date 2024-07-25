Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Position in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 1.25% of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact alerts:

Separately, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MID opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.26.

About American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact

The American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact ETF (MID) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF to provide exposure to US growth stocks with positive ESG characteristics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.