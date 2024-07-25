Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.26%.
Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of ORRF opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $361.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
