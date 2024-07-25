Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 10,377 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

HACK stock opened at $62.50 on Thursday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.14. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

