Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,064 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,019 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Quanta Services by 581.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,252,000 after purchasing an additional 99,840 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,503,702,000 after purchasing an additional 191,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $251.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.75.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

