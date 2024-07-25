Osaic Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,243 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock opened at $164.51 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

