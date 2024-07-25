Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 522,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,756.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period.

Shares of ICLN opened at $13.92 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

