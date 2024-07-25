Osaic Holdings Inc. Has $7.80 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,133 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,485,587. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,165 shares of company stock worth $13,629,049. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG stock opened at $274.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.45 and a 200-day moving average of $247.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $214.13 and a 12 month high of $276.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

