Osaic Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 391,717 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $3,740,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 75,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 4.6 %

SSO opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.67. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $88.82.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.