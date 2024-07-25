Osaic Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,941,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth $111,428,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,257,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,136,000 after acquiring an additional 856,460 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at about $70,891,000. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graco by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,118,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,579,000 after purchasing an additional 498,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $81.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.41. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $94.77.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

