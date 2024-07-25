Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 17,949 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,949 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in IQVIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 107,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.56.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IQV opened at $238.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $220.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.28. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

