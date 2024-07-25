Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 30,051 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,051 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth $45,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $197.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.97. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $160.38 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

