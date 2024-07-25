Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 41,272 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,272 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $180.07 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $125.68 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.86.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.