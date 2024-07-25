Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 880,575 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880,575 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,237,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,029,000 after purchasing an additional 721,830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 663.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,536 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 665,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,004 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 656,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 653,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 81,823 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $75.62 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $78.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.