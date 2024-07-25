Osaic Holdings Inc. Sells 9,537 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,537 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $3,415,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after acquiring an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. American National Bank increased its position in Yum! Brands by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 23,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,552,727. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:YUM opened at $125.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.91. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

