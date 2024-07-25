Osaic Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Osaic Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,262 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $54.66.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.