Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Oshkosh by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.82.

Shares of OSK opened at $107.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $127.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.46 and its 200-day moving average is $112.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

