Park National (NYSE:PRK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $183.31 and last traded at $183.31, with a volume of 12998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.16.

Get Park National alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRK shares. StockNews.com raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Park National Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,009,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Park National by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,818,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Park National by 6,882.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Park National in the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

About Park National

(Get Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.