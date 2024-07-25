PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $920,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,604 shares in the company, valued at $20,308,804.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,493,869.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,218.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $920,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,308,804.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,865 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,169 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.10. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.15 and a 12-month high of $105.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $406.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.