Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,690,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.52% of Penumbra worth $823,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 496.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $193.41 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.59 and a 52 week high of $310.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.35 and its 200-day moving average is $218.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $124,446.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,970 shares of company stock worth $6,428,404 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

