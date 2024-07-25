Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $111.36 and last traded at $110.23, with a volume of 1588571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.22.

The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 111.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.56.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.28.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

