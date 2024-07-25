Polaris (NYSE:PII) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $72.50 and last traded at $72.50, with a volume of 144963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.14.

The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PII. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,890,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Polaris by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 261,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 171,672 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Polaris by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.53.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

