Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Position Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,975,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.41% of Popular worth $790,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Popular by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Popular by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth $2,330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at $1,563,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

BPOP opened at $99.37 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.27 and a fifty-two week high of $105.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $714.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Popular currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

