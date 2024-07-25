ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,645 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 194,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,916,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Viavi Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.65.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $50,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,985 shares of company stock valued at $109,969. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.50 and a beta of 0.91. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

