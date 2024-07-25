ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 59.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $137.25 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12-month low of $106.45 and a 12-month high of $146.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.91.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 44.99%. The firm had revenue of $590.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.22 per share, with a total value of $494,836.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

