ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,364,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,463,000 after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,123,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after acquiring an additional 191,157 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 29.0% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 251,886 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,761,000 after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stephen Alan Landry sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $130,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.52.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Stories

