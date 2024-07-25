Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.09% of Range Resources worth $843,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 333.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Range Resources by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,129 shares of company stock worth $6,775,926 in the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $641.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

