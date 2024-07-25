Renasant Bank Has $1.38 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Renasant Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Renasant Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $15,441,917,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 39,754.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,025,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $841,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,548 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,080,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $569,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,801 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.