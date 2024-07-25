Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Gap Up to $129.58

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.58, but opened at $140.26. Repligen shares last traded at $134.70, with a volume of 175,195 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Repligen Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 525.58, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.12.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repligen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,208,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 448.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 112,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 92,268 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,207,000 after acquiring an additional 83,416 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 31.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,534,000 after acquiring an additional 82,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $14,840,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

