Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Republic Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Republic Services has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Republic Services to earn $6.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of RSG opened at $199.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.65. Republic Services has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,040.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Truist Financial raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.46.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

