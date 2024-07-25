Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $64.82 on Thursday. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

