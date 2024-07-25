Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Roku were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Roku by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 6,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after buying an additional 155,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,946,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,560,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Roku by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROKU opened at $55.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.67. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

