Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Rollins has increased its dividend by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Rollins to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of ROL opened at $49.95 on Thursday. Rollins has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rollins will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 over the last 90 days. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

