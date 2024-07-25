Royal Bank of Canada Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $475.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $443.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $448.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $433.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $421.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $298.86 and a 1 year high of $458.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $720,502,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,594 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 133.9% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,434 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $141,336,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 895,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,781,000 after purchasing an additional 254,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.