Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $210.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises traded as high as $172.87 and last traded at $172.71, with a volume of 535051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.53.
RCL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. &PARTNERS grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 68.1% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.54. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
