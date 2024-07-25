Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $210.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises traded as high as $172.87 and last traded at $172.71, with a volume of 535051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.53.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on RCL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985 over the last 90 days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.