Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Raised by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.