Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Seagate Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.94.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $109.53 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average of $92.83.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,531 shares of company stock worth $3,592,946 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

