Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh Acquires 2,000 Shares

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,888.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.55. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 81.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

