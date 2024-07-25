Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $344.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $355.00.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $332.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $348.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 76.02% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

